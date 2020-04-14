You won’t face any problem, assures Amit Shah as PM Modi extends lockdown till May 3

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:55 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday there will no shortage of essential items like food and medicines soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown to fight Covid-19 until May 3.

Prime Minister reinforced the existing restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus on a day India crossed the 10,000 mark. In his 25-minute video address, he also said the restrictions would be reviewed on April 20.

Amit Shah, in a series of tweets, welcomed Prime Minister’s decision to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and eliminate and said it was taken to protect India and the life of Indians. He said he was thankful to PM Modi for extending the lockdown.

The home minister also said people of the country won’t face any problem during the period till May 3.

“As the home minister of the country, I assure the public again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other things of everyday use in the country, so there is no need to bother any citizen,” he said.

“Also, I request the rich people to come forward and help the poor living nearby.”

Also read: All you need to know about Covid-19 lockdown extension

Amit Shah also put in a praise for the state governments for working with the Centre.

“Now, we have to deepen this coordination so that all the citizens follow the lockdown properly and no citizen should have the problem of the things they need,” he added.

Just like the Prime Minister’s seven-point request, which included a thought for those who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic from the front, Shah called upon people to appreciate their efforts.

Also read: PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture, it has an important message

“The contribution of our doctors, health workers, sweepers, police and all the security personnel who are playing an important role in this fight is very touching. Your courage and understanding in this tough situation inspire every Indian. Everyone should follow the guidelines and cooperate with them,” he said.

Experts have said the lockdown, which was put in place on March 25, has helped the country has slowed the spread but also warned that if clusters are not contained effectively and testing is not done widely and aggressively, India could fritter away the gains of the restrictions.