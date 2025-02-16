Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youtuber arrested for raping woman he befriended on social media in Kerala: Cops

PTI |
Feb 16, 2025 12:11 PM IST

The YouTuber has been remanded to judicial custody by a local court. 

A 25-year-old YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman whom he had befriended through social media, police said here on Sunday.

As per the complaint, the YouTuber had raped the woman twice (Representational photo)
As per the complaint, the YouTuber had raped the woman twice (Representational photo)

Based on the complaint of the victim, Kalamassery police here arrested Mohammed Nishal from Kozhikode on Saturday, a police statement said.

As per the complaint, the YouTuber had raped the woman twice after threatening to post her objectionable videos and photos on social media.

He also threatened to send those videos and photos to her husband as well, police said quoting the complaint. Investigators said it is learnt that there are similar cases against the accused in various police stations.

The YouTuber was produced before a local court here which remanded him to judicial custody, the statement added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On