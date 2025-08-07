YSRCP slams Naidu govt for neglecting weavers, breaking handloom promises

The YSRCP on Thursday accused the NDA-led Andhra Pradesh government of "neglecting" the handloom sector and "abandoning" key pre-poll promises, alleging that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s administration had "betrayed the weaver community and pushed them into distress." YSRCP leaders hit out at Naidu govt on National Handloom Day, accusing it of abandoning weavers and failing to act on key welfare promises made before polls.(CMO Andhra Pradesh-X)

YSRCP leaders, including MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Surendra Babu, and Chillapalli Mohan Rao, said the government's inaction had deepened the crisis faced by weavers.

This came after Naidu marked National Handloom Day with promises to support weavers and revive the handloom sector.

"Naidu and his administration have betrayed weavers by abandoning election promises, leaving the community in crisis," the leaders alleged in a press release.

Appi Reddy claimed that under the previous YSRCP government, benefits worth ₹3,700 crore were extended to the handloom sector, including ₹1.2 lakh each to 85,000 weaver families.

He accused the NDA coalition of "making hollow and misleading promises".

The YSRCP leaders criticised the current government for allegedly failing to implement schemes such as free electricity, GST relief, and health insurance for weavers, even after 14 months in power.

Also Read: Chandrababu Naidu backs Hindi amid NEP row: ‘Language is not for hating’

Surendra Babu claimed that IT Minister Nara Lokesh had promised GST reimbursement, but no proposal had been brought before the GST Council to that effect.

He alleged that the government continued to impose the same tax burden on weavers.

He also alleged that the promised free electricity scheme remained unimplemented, even six months after an official order was issued.

Chillapalli Mohan Rao claimed that the previous YSRCP government had tripled weavers’ income and cleared dues worth ₹400 crore owed by the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO).

He added that showrooms were also constructed during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, unlike the “symbolic gestures” from the current administration.

The YSRCP demanded immediate fulfillment of promises made to weavers, warning that "continued neglect would deepen the crisis in the sector."