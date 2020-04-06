Zoos find new ways to feed animals amid curbs

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:03 IST

Kolkata / Mumbai With slaughterhouses shut in some states and supply of red meat scarce, a direct fallout of the pan-India lockdown for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) , some zoos in India have made their own arrangements, including setting up in-house abattoirs and feeding lions and tigers chicken instead of buffalo meat.

But the lockdown has had another effect on the zoo inmates. With no visitors over the past few days and the ambience tranquil, some animals are behaving in a “stress-free manner”, zookeepers have noticed.

Some are even mating, a sign that the animals are feeling relaxed, zoo directors said.

While the National Zoological Park in Delhi has got special permission from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) — the slaughterhouses come under its jurisdiction — to slaughter buffalo calves inside the zoo premises, the lions and tigers at the animal safari of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai are being fed chicken.

“The Ghazipur slaughterhouse has been shut. We have got special permission to slaughter buffaloes inside the zoo premises to feed the lions and tigers. On an average, each animal needs around 7-8 kilos of meat every day. Smaller carnivores such as foxes and wolves are being given chicken,” said Suneesh Buxy, director of Delhi Zoo.

There are at least 160 recognised zoos in India; Karnataka has the maximum number with 15. More than 56,800 animals, including exotic species, and endangered Indian ones, are kept in these zoos across the country.

Following the closure of the Deonar abattoir in Mumbai, SGNP authorities have been feeding chicken to the lions and tigers of the animal safari since March 26.

“From Thursday, the abattoir has agreed to supply frozen beef {buffalo meat} to SGNP, which was meant for export purposes. From March 22 to 26, we had reserve stock of beef so there was no issue but thereafter animals were being provided only chicken as there was no other option,” said Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife west), Maharashtra.

On March 23, the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI), the apex body for all zoos in India, sent a letter to the states acknowledging that some zoos were “facing severe hardships in getting supply of food, drinking water and health care of wild animals in captivity due to restrictions” imposed for the containment of Covid-19.

CZAI requested all states that such activities be specified as “essential services” and they be exempted from any restrictions.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai, the largest zoo in India, has its own fodder farm where para grass, cowpea, calopo and sorghum, among other items, are grown for herbivores.

“Meetings were held with suppliers to ensure that there is no shortage of meat during the lockdown. We have enough medicines in stores,” said Sudha Ramen, deputy director of Anna Arignar Zoological Park.

The Alipore Zoo in Kolkata, the oldest of them all, is running smoothly and hasn’t faced any problem. Dry food like grams, rice and dal to prepare khichdi for monkeys had already been stored while suppliers have ensured that there will be no shortage of meat, fish, milk and fruits.

With hardly any disturbance and noise as no visitors are allowed, animal keepers and zoo staff in various zoos said that the animals seemed to be in playful mood, more relaxed, and behaving in a stress-free manner.

“The bear has become extremely curious and is moving around in search of insects. It is digging and jumping from one end to another. At the avian enclosure, there is a significant increase in nesting seen. Overall animals are less stressed and displaying their natural behaviour,” said Sanjay Tripathi, director of Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan or Byculla Zoo.

In the National Zoological Park, the zoo’s biological assistant has also observed certain behavioural changes

“Some animals have started mating, which they usually don’t. The fox, which was hardly seen during the day, has started coming out. The animals are more relaxed, the zookeepers reported,” said Buxy.