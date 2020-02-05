New report highlights multi-billion pound Indian diaspora effect in the UK

indians-abroad

The story of nearly 850 Indian companies based in the UK as major investors is known, but a new report released on Tuesday provides a unique indication of the Indian diaspora’s multi-billion-pound contribution to the British economy.

Over 65,000 businesses are owned by British citizens of Indian origin, whose economic clout has rarely been highlighted beyond the assessment that the 1.5 million-strong diaspora accounts for 1.8 per cent of the UK population but contribute 6 per cent to its GDP.

The new report by consultants Grant Thornton in collaboration with the Indian high commission and the FICCI focusses on 654 diaspora-owned companies with a turnover of over £100,000 and employing over 1,000 people each. The report is to be updated annually.

The Indian-origin segment of the UK population often figures in the top brackets of various social and economic indicators, from house ownership to education to employment. The report, titled ‘India in the UK: The Diaspora Effect’, complements such data.

The 654 companies – excluding partnerships or sole traders – have combined revenues of £36.84 billion, employing over 174,000 people. They also pay over £1 billion in corporation tax and invest close to £2 billion through capital expenditure.

Prominent diaspora businessmen – many of whom arrived with small capital and went on to build empires – include Ghulam Noon, Swraj Paul, Karan Bilimoria, Rishi Khosla, the Arora brothers, Kartar and Tej Lalvani, Mohsin Issa and Zuber Issa, and Cyrus Todiwala.

The top three sectors in which the diaspora companies operate are hospitality, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and retail and wholesale. Real estate and construction also figure among its top focus sectors. Of the 654 companies, 52 per cent are based in London.

The diaspora-owned companies, when combined with the Indian parent-owned companies based in the UK, present a stronger picture: a combined turnover of £85 billion, over £1.7 billion paid in taxes and nearly 280,000 people employed, the report says.

Indian high commissioner Ruchi Ghanashyam referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conception of the diaspora as a ‘living bridge’ between the two countries, and said: With not only valuable contributions to industry and business, but also to the areas of academia, literature, arts, medicine, science, sport and politics, the diaspora adds to the rich tapestry of British culture, which is widely acknowledged and appreciated”.

Anuj Chande of Grant Thornton added: “Since the 1950s, Indians have come to the UK to contribute to the country’s economic development, or in the case of Indian’s expelled from Uganda, to seek refuge. Today almost 1.5 million strong, they make up one of the most prosperous and dynamic ethnic minority communities in the UK”.