Doctors at Indore hospital refuse to wear Covid-19 masks, probe ordered

indore

Updated: May 13, 2020 08:26 IST

An inquiry has been ordered into quality of masks distributed among doctors of MY Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The probe was ordered after the hospital tranche of masks to the health department citing doctors’ unwillingness to wear them.

Indore district collector Manish Singh also shifted the officer in-charge of the health department’s store.

A week ago, Dr Anand Rai, a whistleblower in the Vyapam scam, had raised the issue of quality of masks provided to health workers in Indore.

Dr Rai posted a picture of what he said was fungus coated mask on his Twitter account. “Packaging of PPE and mask was more important and that storage and manufacturing units of PPE and masks should be bacteria and fungus free,” he wrote on Twitter.

Around the same time, a Twitter user Raj Shekhar wrote, “Just got off a call with my sister who is a doctor at a red zone hospital in Indore. She told me that she and her co-residents refused to enter the Covid ward today morning because they realised that the face mask being provided to them were fake.”

When contacted, chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia confirmed that an inquiry had been initiated and the in-charge of the store shifted. He, however, said, “The masks provided were not purchased by the department but gifted by some organisations. There are several individuals and organisations who donate such masks. They are helping us at the time of crisis. There is no mechanism in the department to issue any certificate on the quality of such masks donated.”

Dr PS Thakur of MY Hospital said, “It’s unfortunate that a controversy is being created that the masks returned were fake. We never said that masks were fake. Also, the masks were not sub-standard either. The only issue was that our doctors didn’t like it. Our doctors are using the best of masks that we purchase and also get from health department.”

“If we raise doubt against intention of such people who donated the masks it will be very unfortunate for Indore and it will discourage others from coming forward to help people at the time of tragedy,” he further said.