Indore’s Covid-19 tally rises to 4,134 but officials say chain of transmission broken

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 09:41 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 11,083 on Wednesday with 134 more people testing positive for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.

Indore, a Covid-19 hotspot in the state, has been a leading contributor to the tally. It recorded 44 new cases in the said period which took the overall number in the district to 4,134.

But health officials say the city has broken the transmission chain of coronavirus.

“People of Indore have followed guidelines of Covid-19 lockdown, so the chain of transmission has broken. It is a good thing and people should continue to practice social distancing and also take other precautionary measures,” Mahendra Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, told news agency ANI.

He said Indore has so far recorded a good discharge rate and contact tracing is the priority to contain the further spread of Covid-19 in the district.

The death toll in the district stands at 182.

“Indore has recorded the maximum Covid-19 cases as compare to other cities in the state because we identify contact tracing as much as we can. We hospitalised them and put them into isolation, that is why the percentage of Covid-19 cases has increased,” Sharma said.

State capital Bhopal, meanwhile, saw 48 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 2,283. Seventy three people have died due to the disease in Bhopal.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 476, the state health department said.

While cases have been reported from all 52 districts of the state, 31 districts haven’t reported new infection since Monday evening, news agency PTI quoted health officials as saying.