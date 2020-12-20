e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 10-day-long cake show begins in Coimbatore ahead of Christmas, designs are impressive

10-day-long cake show begins in Coimbatore ahead of Christmas, designs are impressive

While there are a lot of varieties on display, the special focus is on ‘Corona cakes’ which are made to spread awareness among the general public.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 17:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Apart from Corona cakes, the other varieties that are on display include Barbie, Flamingo, Santa Clause among others.
With Christmas just around the corner, a 10-day cake show has begun in Coimbatore. While there are a lot of varieties, the special focus is on ‘Corona cakes’ which are made to spread awareness among the general public.

Apart from Corona cakes, the other varieties that are on display include Barbie, Flamingo, Santa Clause among others. The organisers have displayed as many as 30 varieties of cakes.

“Every year we organise cake shows during Christmas. This year, we have made a wide range of cakes. The uniqueness of this year’s cake show is corona awareness. We salute all policemen, nurses who sacrificed their family life and are taking care of patients,” Subashree, the organiser of the show, told ANI.

She added, “We have displayed 30 varieties of cakes here. This will be displayed for customers until the new year. After that these will be kept in showcases.”

“I visit the cake show every year. There are a lot of cakes on display here, which are all very beautiful to see. There are many varieties of cakes on display here, which include the Barbie doll theme. Among other themes include corona awareness, which is the most global talk around the world these days. I also liked bag cakes, flamingo cakes, Santa clause cakes,” Varsha, a customer said.

