Home / It's Viral / Adele replies to fan with the sweetest message, 'bawling my eyes out', he tweets

Adele replies to fan with the sweetest message, ‘bawling my eyes out’, he tweets

“Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!” he wrote in another tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:25 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter user Colyn shared a screenshot of a heartwarming message he received from Adele.
Twitter user Colyn shared a screenshot of a heartwarming message he received from Adele. (Instagram/@adele)
         

How would you react if the celebrity you love not only notices your post on social media but even leaves an adorable message for you? Probably the same way this fan did when he got a reply from singer Adele.

Twitter user Colyn shared a screenshot of a heartwarming message he received from Adele in a tweet that’s now gone all kinds of viral. “I’m bawling my eyes out,” he tweeted, an apt reaction considering the sweet words posted by the singer for him. In another tweet, he added, “Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!”

Adele replied to a message Colyn left her on Instagram, requesting her to release new music. The image shows an exchange between Adele and Colyn.

“Your Twitter account has entertained me all the way through Covid,” says the message shared by her. She also used the clapping hands emoji. Take a look at the tweet below to see her entire message:

Since being shared on August 29, the tweet has gone viral collecting over 11,000 likes. Tweeple have shared the most wonderful reactions to the share.

“I cannot imagine how amazing you are feeling from this!” wrote a Twitter user. “So happy for you!” added another.

Here’s how a few others reacted:

 What do you think of this interaction?

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar’s special message to Class 7 student who drew his painting

