After ‘Skullbreaker,’ dangerous trend ‘Cha-Cha Slide’ goes viral on TikTok

‘Cha-Cha Slide’ invites people to dangerously snake their cars on the streets in sync with a song by the same name.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 22, 2020 12:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
‘Cha-Cha Slide’ trend is very dangerous and shouldn’t be tried.
‘Cha-Cha Slide’ trend is very dangerous and shouldn’t be tried. (TiKTok/@bethus333)
         

As if the “skull-breaker challenge” wasn’t ridiculous enough, a new viral TikTok trend is making people dangerously snake their cars on the streets in sync with the song “Cha-Cha Slide”.

Named after the 20 or so year old soundtrack, the “Cha-Cha Slide” challenge involves swerving the car’s steering wheel in whichever direction the lyrics of the song mentions. For instance, when the song goes “slide to the left” the driver makes a turn accordingly, reported New York Post.

Things turn dangerous in the “crisscross” verse, that makes the boneheaded lot to wave uncontrollably left and right with total disregard for their own or anyone else’s life.

According to New York Post, this latest social media plague has not caused any accident untill now. However, there have been several close calls. Here’s one such video:

@bethus333

So i told my friends I was ganna show them how to do the Cha cha slide inside the car and they had no idea what I meant🤣🤣 #fyp

♬ original sound - bethus333

TikTok has placed a warning on several such videos that say “the action in this video could result in serious injury,” but none of these posts has been taken down from the platform.

Also Read | ‘Skullbreaker’ challenge on TikTok is so dangerous it can break your skull

