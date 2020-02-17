Anand Mahindra shares ideal example of ‘Swachh Bharat’, impresses netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 17:53 IST

A tweet shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra that showcases the perfect example of Swachh Bharat has received much praise from netizens. Waste management and cleanliness has remained a concern for citizens and administration alike and Mahindra’s tweet gives a glimpse of how a city has come forward to rectify the situation.

The tweet shared by Mahindra shows two pictures of a sabzi mandi (vegetable market) in the city of Indore. The market looks surprisingly clean and you can clearly see separate dustbins for wet and dry waste. Along with this, rangolis are drawn around the dustbins for a prim and proper look.

Markets are known to be among the dirtiest and most crowded places in any city and such a clean initiative taken in Indore has wowed the business tycoon.

“More evidence of how Indore has transformed even the most common—and usually the most chaotic— aspect of an Indian town,” reads the caption.

More evidence of how Indore has transformed even the most common—and usually the most chaotic— aspect of an Indian town... https://t.co/AreWG58YVX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2020

Shared on February 17, the post has garnered over 18,700 likes and tons of appreciation from netizens. The positive response prompted Mahindra to post another tweet urging everyone to follow the footsteps of the Indore sabzi mandi and keep their surroundings clean.

Such a positive response to my RT. What a transformation it would be if all Sabzi Mandis in India were to follow this pattern. RT & push the municipal corp. in your town to emulate the neat demarcation of the vendors, the use of rangoli, & waste segregation. https://t.co/JGdbMiqDSF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2020

While some gave insights about possible ways to tackle waste, others appreciated the implementation of the Swachh Bharat initiative.

Swach Bharat Abhiyan implimenting on micro level — Dnyaneshwer Kale (@Dnyaneshwer1980) February 17, 2020

The rangoli around Dustbin is very attractive.. this is very innovative idea to get attention and ensure propel use it.. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — kiran (@kiranpaic) February 17, 2020

Swachh Bharat is really in making.. — Nikhil Surana (@nikki_surana) February 17, 2020

Sir Indore leads in Swacch Bharat movement. May I also add that the garbage compaction station is so clean that the authorities challenge people that you won’t even find a Kilogram of garbage there. Hyva compactors have made it possible.. — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) February 17, 2020

Amazing it is...

Properly implemented. — अजय मल्होत्रा (@AjayKMalhotra1) February 17, 2020

What do you think of this initiative?