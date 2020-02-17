e-paper
Anand Mahindra shares ideal example of ‘Swachh Bharat’, impresses netizens

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 17, 2020 17:53 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A tweet shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra that showcases the perfect example of Swachh Bharat.
A tweet shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra that showcases the perfect example of Swachh Bharat has received much praise from netizens. Waste management and cleanliness has remained a concern for citizens and administration alike and Mahindra’s tweet gives a glimpse of how a city has come forward to rectify the situation.

The tweet shared by Mahindra shows two pictures of a sabzi mandi (vegetable market) in the city of Indore. The market looks surprisingly clean and you can clearly see separate dustbins for wet and dry waste. Along with this, rangolis are drawn around the dustbins for a prim and proper look.

Markets are known to be among the dirtiest and most crowded places in any city and such a clean initiative taken in Indore has wowed the business tycoon.

“More evidence of how Indore has transformed even the most common—and usually the most chaotic— aspect of an Indian town,” reads the caption.

Shared on February 17, the post has garnered over 18,700 likes and tons of appreciation from netizens. The positive response prompted Mahindra to post another tweet urging everyone to follow the footsteps of the Indore sabzi mandi and keep their surroundings clean.

While some gave insights about possible ways to tackle waste, others appreciated the implementation of the Swachh Bharat initiative.

What do you think of this initiative? 

