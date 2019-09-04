Assam temples release 70 turtle hatchlings in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

it-s-viral

Assam is home to 20 species of freshwater turtles and tortoises out of 29 species present in India. Recently, about 70 hatchlings of the Black Softshell and Indian Softshell turtles which bred in the ponds of two temples in Assam have been released in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to Tejas Mariswamy, Guwahati Zoo, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), while the turtles were bred in Hayagriva Madhava Temple situated in Hajo and Ugratara Temple in Guwahati, they were nurtured at conservation facility at Assam State Zoo.

Images of the turtles were also shared on Twitter.

Assam: 70 hatchlings of black soft shell and Indian soft shell turtles that were bred in ponds of Hayagriva Madhava Temple in Hajo and Ugro Tara Temple in Guwahati, were released in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, on Monday (2nd September). pic.twitter.com/tnfE5Mtwd2 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

“Unfortunately, 70 per cent of these species of turtles are threatened with extinction. It is a matter of immense joy and pride that this year we released 70 hatchlings Black Softshell turtle and Indian Softshell turtle, in the Pobitora WLS on Monday,” he said.

This was a joint effort of Assam Forest Department, Hayagriva Madhava Temple Management Committee, Ugratara Temple Management, Turtle Survival Alliance and Help Earth.

