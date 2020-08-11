e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Author DL Jennings’ mom found his book at her local library. Her proud expression is making netizens’ smile

Author DL Jennings’ mom found his book at her local library. Her proud expression is making netizens’ smile

“There is such joy in witnessing your children realizing their dreams,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 11, 2020 14:59 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows author D. L. Jennings’ mom holding his book Gift of the Shaper.
The image shows author D. L. Jennings’ mom holding his book Gift of the Shaper. (Reddit/@dljennings)
         

Epic fantasy writer and fourteen-year active duty veteran of the United States Air Force, DL Jennings recently posted this picture of his mother on Reddit. It is now brightening the day of many on the subreddit ‘made me smile’.

Posted on Reddit on August 10, the photograph has been shared with a caption reading, “My mom found my book in her local library, and I can’t get over how proud she looks”. With almost 19,000 upvotes and over 200 comments, it looks like Jennings isn’t the only one who cannot get over how proud his mum looks.

The image shows Jennings’ mother looking directly at the camera with a massive smile on her face. Her delight seems to radiate off her face as she holds a copy of Jennings’ debut novel, Gift of the Shaper, in her hands. As suggested by the caption, she found this copy of the book at her local library.

Check out this snapshot of mama Jennings’ smile which is now making netizens smile too:

Click To Expand

This post has received a whole lot of love from Redditors since its original posting.

Here is what Reddit users had to say about the share. One person said, “This pic is so beautiful”. Another individual wrote, “Proud with good reason”.

“There is such joy in witnessing your children realizing their dreams,” read one comment under the post.

An individual inquired, “What’s it about?”. To this, the author responded, “It’s an epic fantasy about a war on two sides, with one side trying to free an ancient god from his prison and the other trying to keep him there. It’s a ‘David and Goliath’ story, only, in this case, Goliath is a god”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | He checks the stars on his cop daughter’s uniform, pic aptly captures emotions of a proud dad

tags
top news
Russia approves first Covid-19 vaccine for use, Putin says his daughter inoculated
Russia approves first Covid-19 vaccine for use, Putin says his daughter inoculated
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
LIVE: New Zealand PM orders Auckland into lockdown after fresh Covid-19 cases
LIVE: New Zealand PM orders Auckland into lockdown after fresh Covid-19 cases
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
‘Daughter for a lifetime’: SC backs women’s share in parental property
‘Daughter for a lifetime’: SC backs women’s share in parental property
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
PM Modi urges states to ramp up testing, says their role is crucial in Covid-19 fight
PM Modi urges states to ramp up testing, says their role is crucial in Covid-19 fight
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In