Baby elephant tries to 'act like an adult', makes netizens go aww. Watch

Baby elephant tries to ‘act like an adult’, makes netizens go aww. Watch

While some were left gushing at the little elephant, others pointed out how every child, be it an animal or a human aspire to become a grown up as soon as possible.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:52 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The little one clutches a bone in its trunk and tries to position it beside its mouth just like a tusk.
The little one clutches a bone in its trunk and tries to position it beside its mouth just like a tusk.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

There’s no doubt that baby elephants never fail to make netizens go aww with their cute behaviour and funny actions. Running around on their tiny feet and doing all kinds of derpy things, these little cuties easily capture our hearts and a video posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda proves the case.

The clip originally shared on the YouTube page of Five Zero Safari was posted on Twitter by Nanda. The clip shows a baby elephant standing beside its parent who happens to have long tusks. The little one clutches a bone in its trunk and tries to position it beside its mouth just like a tusk.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on July 24, the post has garnered over 12,400 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some were left gushing at the little elephant, others pointed out how every child, be it an animal or a human aspire to become a grown up as soon as possible.

One individual even expressed how the baby jumbo’s antics can be seen in an adult human as well

Here’s how others reacted: 

What do you think of this little ‘grown up’?

Also Read | Baby elephant blows bubbles in water with trunk, clip is too cute to miss. Watch

