Barista compliments girl’s Elsa doll, she does this. Wholesome tale will warm your heart

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 13:57 IST
The image shows the little girl with her Elsa doll.
A tale of an interaction between a barista and a little girl which resulted into something absolutely sweet is now winning people over. It’s one of such stories that will warm your heart and leave you with a huge smile on your face.

A Redditor with the profile name @maxjette took to the platform to narrate the tale and also shared an image. The picture shows a little girl holding an Elsa doll and a colourful packet. The caption adds the context to the picture and that explains why the incident is absolutely wholesome.

“I’m a Starbucks barista. Last week, I met a little girl with an Elsa doll, and I told her Elsa is my favorite Disney princess and she said:”me too”! She came back today and brought me a Halloween goodie bag and a card,” says the caption.

I’m a Starbucks barista. Last week, I met a little girl with an Elsa doll, and I told her Elsa is my favorite Disney princess and she said:"me too"! She came back today and brought me a Halloween goodie bag and a card🥺🤍 from r/aww

Since being shared about eight hours ago, the post has gathered close to 75,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed tons of comments from people. From commenting on the adorableness of the whole affair to naming their favourite Disney princesses, the responses were varied.

“This is the kind of energy the world needs right now,” wrote a Redditor. To which the original poster replied, “100% accurate.”

“Oh my god that’s so sweet. I love my local Starbucks baristas and bring them flowers from my garden when I pop in. Thanks for CLEARLY making an impression on her!” shared another. And, the comment also received a reply. “Customers have no idea how much they impact our day when they do something phenomenal like that,” said the original poster.

“How wholesome, she is a very thoughtful girl,” wrote a third.

While some wrote Moana is their favourite character, many chose Rupanzel.

What do you think of this tale?

