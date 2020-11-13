e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Bhubaneswar organisation encourages people gift plants this Diwali

Bhubaneswar organisation encourages people gift plants this Diwali

Bakul Foundation chief S Mahapatra said that it is important to plant more saplings at a time when the world is reeling under Covid-19, a respiratory disease.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 09:07 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bhubaneswar, Odisha
One could choose from a variety of plants ranging from flowering plants like the Ixora or Toronia to medicinal plants such as Rama Tulasi, Insulin plant, and Ayappan.
One could choose from a variety of plants ranging from flowering plants like the Ixora or Toronia to medicinal plants such as Rama Tulasi, Insulin plant, and Ayappan. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

With just a day left for Diwali, a Bhubaneswar-based organisation is running a campaign to encourage people to gift plants to their loved ones on the occasion.

Volunteers of the Bakul Foundation have come up with attractive packaging cane baskets and jute bags packaging for the plants.

One could choose from a variety of plants ranging from flowering plants like the Ixora or Toronia to medicinal plants such as Rama Tulasi, Insulin plant, and Ayappan.

Bakul Foundation chief S Mahapatra said that it is important to plant more saplings at a time when the world is reeling under Covid-19, a respiratory disease.

“We give gifts to show that we care for the other person, and there cannot be a better way to show we care during this pandemic than by gifting a plant,” Mahapatra told ANI.

Mahapatra said that their foundation received a good response from people about their initiative last year in Diwali and they are hoping numbers will increase this time.

“Last year in Diwali, we had a very good response, much better than previous years and 550 gift plants had been sold in Bhubaneswar. This year, we hope that people will gift plants in greater number though gifting may have reduced because it adds so much meaning during this pandemic,” he said.

“Indoor plants for the desk or plants inside the house and in the balcony are so significant to have even if one does not have space for a garden. The more the greenery around oneself, inside the room, or in easy access to, the healthier one remains,” he said.

tags
top news
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate later today
Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate later today
‘We were with Nitish Kumar, will remain with him’: Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM
‘We were with Nitish Kumar, will remain with him’: Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
What does caste profile of MLAs in Bihar tell us about politics?
What does caste profile of MLAs in Bihar tell us about politics?
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In