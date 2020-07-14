e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat pops a balloon by accident. Its feline sister feels the wrath of the startle

Cat pops a balloon by accident. Its feline sister feels the wrath of the startle

“She sent her sister to the shadow realm,” reads the caption of the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:51 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two cats hanging out on a carpeted floor with a balloon.
The image shows two cats hanging out on a carpeted floor with a balloon. (Reddit/@TeacupPirate)
         

Some of you may know the feeling of the surprising actions by your siblings that may have caused a few seconds of terror, an accelerated heart rate and general annoyance at your brother or sister. If you’re well familiar with such miniature menacing acts, then you may relate to this cat video a lot.

Posted on Reddit on July 12, this clip is 10 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “She sent her sister to the shadow realm”.

The film shows two felines hanging out on a carpeted floor. A translucent-looking balloon is kept in the middle of the two. The kitty closer to the balloon taps it with its paw a few times. Unsurprising to the audience, the balloon bursts. However, the other cat in the frame is blown away by this tiny blast, literally.

Check out this display of peak startlement here:

She sent her sister to the shadow realm from r/Catculations

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cat taps’, the post has accumulated over 5,600 upvotes and many hilarious comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about the cat sisters startling each other. One person said, “The sunbeam creates an almost perfectly placed ‘burst’ attack cone”. Another individual wrote, “I think you meant that she got transported into the ‘cat dimension’”.

“Nice,” read one comment on the subreddit. A Reddit user proclaimed, “Lol! I feel like I need that in slow-mo”. Yes, this feline’s slow descent into the shadow realm sounds like an exceptionally entertaining watch.

What are your thoughts on these kitty sisters?

Also Read | Cat does the most cat thing and gets startled by unassuming foot movement. Watch

tags
top news
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
‘Take action against rebels’: Resolution at Rajasthan Congress meet in Jaipur
‘Take action against rebels’: Resolution at Rajasthan Congress meet in Jaipur
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 tally nearing 200,000-mark
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 tally nearing 200,000-mark
Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report
Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In