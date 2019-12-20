e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Christmas 2019: Jingle bells with Singari Melam twist wins over Internet. Watch

Christmas 2019: Jingle bells with Singari Melam twist wins over Internet. Watch

The 2-minute-long video has a group of children singing and dancing to Jingle Bells, with drums beating in synchronization.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 20, 2019 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kids dancing to the Singari Melam twist of Jingle Bells.
Kids dancing to the Singari Melam twist of Jingle Bells.
         

Christmas is round the corner, and the celebrations for the big day have already started. The day is incomplete without Santa Claus, some Christmas goodies and singing Jingle Bells. And, what’s better than to have a desi version of Jingle Bells.

To make your day, a group from south India has come up with a Singari Melam twist of the popular holiday song. The song was shared on YouTube by ‘Medivazhipadu by Toms’.

It’s a classical percussion performance, common in temples of southern India during festivals – especially Kerala.

Here’s the Christmas jingle:

The 2-minute-long video has a group of children singing and dancing to Jingle Bells, with drums beating in synchronization.

“Sinkari Melam is a percussion ensemble of Chenda and Ilathalam. The fun and dance (Thalakali) along with the drum beats sets it apart from the rest of the Melams,” reads the caption.

The video has garnered over 35,000 views, with people loving and appreciating the new mix. “Truly awesome! The little steps, giggles and melam together will make anyone smile... hat’s off. Merry Christmas from us,” wrote a YouTube user. “The kids move to the rhythm like daffodils dancing to the wind,” commented another.

This is not the first time when a desi version of Jingle Bells wowed netizens. Earlier, a popular Bhojpuri version of Jingle Bells created quite a stir online.

Have a look at the video here:

What do you think of this Singari Melam twist?

