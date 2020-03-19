Cops ask people not to call 911 if they face this ‘crisis’. Can you guess what?

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 11:10 IST

Highlights A post by Newport Oregon police department about a crisis has sparked laughter online

It’s the witty tone of the post that has captured netizens’ attention

The post has garnered close to 5,000 reactions

With rise in numbers of coronavirus cases, people are panic buying groceries and daily household items- especially toilet paper. Even several supermarkets have surrendered and put up ‘no toilet paper available’ sign too. And now, a witty post by Newport Oregon police department about the toilet paper crisis is making netizens laugh out loud.

Posted on Facebook, the police department started the ‘notice’ with an ardent request to the masses, urging them not to call the emergency number 911 if they run out of toilet paper. “You will survive without our assistance,” they wrote.

Along with that the police department also gave out a hilarious list of alternatives one can use to wipe their ‘business’ other than calling them for toilet paper related emergencies.

“History offers many other options for you in your time of need if you cannot find a roll of your favorite soft, ultra plush two-ply citrus scented tissue,” they wrote. Continuing the list they mentioned, “Seamen used old rope and anchor lines soaked in salt water. Ancient Romans used a sea sponge on a stick.”

“Grocery receipts, newspaper, cloth rags, lace, cotton balls, and that empty toilet paper roll sitting on the holder right now,” they added.

The post ended with a hilarious appeal to the citizens asking them to finally use the pages of ‘Mother Earth news magazine’ - the leaves.

Read the full post here:

Shared on March 15, the post has captured netizens’ attention. The post has garnered almost 5,000 reactions and tons of applause from people. While some praised the police department for addressing an issue in such a witty way, others described the post as a much needed reality check.

“You make the crisis sound fun, not depressing. Good job!” writes a Facebook user. “You’re sitting on a pile of toilet paper, aren’t you. You just wanted to paper-shame the city folk. Good job!” writes another.

What do you think of this hilarious post?