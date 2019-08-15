e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

Cops nab a fugitive in Germany with the help of angry wasps

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, fled from police and jumped from a balcony.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:11 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Berlin
Oldenburg police said the unusual sting operation took place Monday (representational image).
Oldenburg police said the unusual sting operation took place Monday (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

A fugitive in Germany has been nabbed thanks to the help of angry wasps.

Oldenburg police said the unusual sting operation took place Monday after officers tried to arrest a 32-year-old man to serve an outstanding 11-month custodial sentence.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, fled from police and jumped from a balcony straight into a wasps’ nest.

The irate insects attacked the man, prompting him to run onto the street. Officers tried to apprehend him there, only to be attacked by wasps themselves.

The suspect managed to break free but with wasps in hot pursuit chose to jump into an inflatable pool, where he was arrested.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 15:11 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss