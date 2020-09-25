e-paper
Delhi Police's 'new normal' Instagram post has an important message for all. Seen it yet?

Delhi Police’s ‘new normal’ Instagram post has an important message for all. Seen it yet?

The Delhi Police’s official Instagram account shared this post on September 23.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:14 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post encourages people to embrace the ‘new normal’ by social distancing in the Delhi Metro.
The post encourages people to embrace the ‘new normal’ by social distancing in the Delhi Metro. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)
         

Delhi Police has often used its social media presence to spread important messages regarding citizens’ safety. In the wake of Covid-19, these efforts also include information regarding how to restrict the spread of the virus. Their new Instagram post is no different and encourages people to embrace the ‘new normal’ of social distancing while travelling in the Delhi Metro.

The Delhi Police’s official Instagram account shared this post on September 23. “We must adapt ourselves according to the situation. Forget the old! Rule the new!” reads the text shared alongside the image.

The photograph, shared along with the post, has been split into two. The left side of the picture shows previous ways of commuting, when people used to sit next to each other without wearing any masks. The right side of the image depicts the way people should commute in present times - by maintaining social distance and wearing masks.

Check out the post below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated nearly 200 likes.

This isn’t the first time Delhi Police has used creative graphics to advise people to socially distance. On September 17, they shared a meme with the caption, “Social Distancing is a must to protect yourself from COVID-19,” which innovatively communicates the same message.

What are your thoughts on this post? It is important for everyone to use the Delhi Police’s recommendations when using public transport.

