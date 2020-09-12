e-paper
Ever wonder what 'a pocketful of stars' looks like? NASA's Instagram post has the answer

Ever wonder what ‘a pocketful of stars’ looks like? NASA’s Instagram post has the answer

This image was taken from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:22 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on September 12.
The image was shared on September 12.(Instagram/@nasa)
         

Are you someone who often likes to look at pictures of space and ponder about the mysteries of the universe? Are you someone who is usually on the lookout for starry images to save and use as your phone or laptop background? If you answered “yes” to any or all of the previous questions, then this Instagram post by NASA may be right up your alley.

NASA’s official Instagram page shared this photograph on September 12. The caption of the post explains what the pretty picture shows. “A pocketful of stars. This image from our @NASAHubble Space Telescope shows globular cluster NGC 1805, located near the edge of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our own Milky Way”, it says.

The post further reads, “In its center, thousands of stars are packed 100 to 1,000 times closer to one another than the nearest stars are to our Sun”. NASA also tagged The European Space Agency in the share and detailed that they provided the caption.

Check out the mesmerising post and learn more about the image by reading the entire caption:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over eight lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Incredible”. Another individual wrote, “Stunning”.

“The fact that all of them have names is even more crazy,” proclaimed an Instagram user. One comment under the post simply read, “Wow”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you mesmerised as well?

Also Read | ‘Point of view is everything,’ says this Instagram post by NASA. Seen it yet?

