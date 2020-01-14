Flex Challenge takes over Internet. But try it only if you’re made of elastic

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 15:16 IST

The Internet is a treasure trove of all sorts of challenges, from weird to interesting. The latest inclusion to that list is Flex challenge and it has everything to do with the flexibility of your body. Started by gymnast Jax Kranitz, the challenge is all about lying on your stomach, keeping your hands behind, and standing up.

“New flex challenge??? Tag a friend that you think can do this,” Kranitz wrote and shared a video of herself performing the feat.

In the video, she lies face down on the floor with her hands interlocked behind her back. Then she splits her leg and moves them to the front. Eventually, she stands up. She does all these without removing the hands from her back or breaking the clasp.

Take a look at then near impossible feat:

Since being shared on January 8, people dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While some were simply mesmerized by her moves, others confessed that they tried doing it and failed.

“This is crazy the strength and flexibility,” wrote an Instagram user. “How do you do those things??” wondered another. “You should put on your bio that you are “elastic”, wrote a third.

Besides, several people tried the Flex challenge and shared their videos on different social media platforms – especially Twitter and Instagram. While some succeeded,others failed. Here are some such videos:

SUSAH BGT GILA pic.twitter.com/d9AMa3cLO4 — · Gerald Gerald · (@_geraldgerald_) January 9, 2020

What do you think of this new challenge? Do you want to give it a try?

