From sanitisation to disinfection, Hyderabad based start-up’s robot disinfectant all set to fight Covid-19

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 09:42 IST

As a part of its fight against the Corona pandemic, a Hyderabad-based start-up ‘H-Bots Robotics’ has come up with a robotic disinfectant named ‘ACCORD’.

Speaking to ANI, Kishan, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of H-Bots said that Robotics has played an equal role to any other field of work that contributed in the ongoing pandemic situation. Right from sanitisation to disinfection, robots have been used at various levels and moreover they have even been used in food delivery and even in doctor-patient interaction across the globe during a pandemic.”

‘ACCORD’, he said is H-Bots’ attempt to contribute in the fight against Covid-19.

“During the pandemic, disinfectants have been on a demand, so we have decided to work on a robotic disinfectant and develop it. While researching this, we found out that there are already people working on the same. But the major difference that we brought in was the cost reduction of the product and it’s functioning. ‘Accord’ will be available at a range between Rs 2.5 lakh rupees to Rs 7 lakh and is available in manual, semi-manual and autonomous varients,” Kishan said.

Kishan says he discoverd his interest in robotics 10 years ago when he was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in technology. Since then he was very keen on robotics. With this interest, in 2017, he set up ‘H-Bots’ along with two other friends. H-Bots while working on developing various artificial intelligence (AI) robots also works as research and development (R&D) on various real-time problems and in developing new technology and setting up labs at various educational institutions.

“India can be a player in the field of robotics. Currently, post-Covid situation has brought up India to be a better consumer in the field of robotics. But we aim to make India not just a consumer of robotics products but a manufacturer,” he said.

Abhishek, Director of H-Bots said, “With the increasing demand for the robotics products, we are trying to bring ‘ACCORD’ to an international platform and are talking to other countries and international organisations.”