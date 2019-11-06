e-paper
Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Ghaziabad district magistrate fines himself, staff. Here’s why

The entire staff was “held guilty” for the overflowing of water from the overhead tank.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on himself and other staff members.(representational image)
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on himself and other staff members.(representational image)(Unsplash)
         

How often do you hear an official imposing a fine on himself? It has happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on himself and other staff members after he found that water was overflowing from an overhead tank of the collectorate building, his personal assistant Gaurav Singh said.

Pandey warned all the officers and the collectorate staff that such wastage of water would not be tolerated in future as water conservation is the prime need of the country, Singh said.

When the district magistrate reached his office, he heard the sound of overflowing water falling behind his retiring room, according to the personal assistant.

The entire staff was “held guilty” for the overflowing of water from the overhead tank. The fine will be shared by all the officers and staff, and would be deposited in the treasury, Singh added. PTI CORR HMB

