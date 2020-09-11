Heartwarming video of baby goat reuniting with its mother will make you wonder who’s cutting the onions

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:47 IST

The moving moment a baby goat was reunited with its mother after being lost has managed to tug at the heartstrings of netizens. Social media is overflowing with some amazing videos for those who love animals, and a video such as this is guaranteed to melt even the coldest of hearts.

The video was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ which comprises “things that make you go AWW!” This video rightfully finds a place there.

Shared by Reddit user ‘kdearceo’ a day ago, the video has collected over 1.2 lakh upvotes and more than 1,300 comments. Text shared along with the video details how the moment came about.

“We found a kid goat trapped in a pit yesterday. Took care of it overnight and decided to find the owner but to no avail,” says the post.

However, something even better happened. “Instead, we found a group of goats with the same white fur on top of their heads, so we tried to put him on the ground,” it says further.

“Ninja chopping onions moment,” is how what happens next has been described in the post. Watch the video to see why.

The Reddit user also shared a longer version of the video, and it is just as amazing:

People have shared a ton of reactions to the heartwarming video.

“I have replayed this so many times that it has warmed my cold and distant heart,” wrote an individual. “The rescuers are the true GOATS here,” wrote another. If you know, you know.

“We have goats in our home. And believe me when I say that even puppies aren’t as cute and full of love as goat kids. they’re just the best,” posted a third. “The sheer joy in the voices of all of you in the background is so sweet! This is sooo lovely,” commented a fourth and we cannot help but agree.

What do you think about the video?