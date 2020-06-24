If chocolate Maggi has given you nightmares, wait till you see this Chyawanprash ice-cream
Chocolate Maggi and Oreo bhajiya are history now since there is a new fusion food that has grabbed netizens’ attention. The new member of this quirky fusion food club is Chyawanprash ice-cream. Said to be filled with immunity boosters, this hat-ke ice-cream flavour has prompted a lot of reactions online.
Twitter user Sucharita Tyagi was among those who tweeted about this ice cream. “The end is nigh. Also, eww” she posted. The tweet came with a picture that announces the launch of this rather peculiar flavor of ice-cream.
The end is nigh. Also, eww. pic.twitter.com/X7xZRgrE1b— Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) June 24, 2020
The tweet has garnered tons of reactions from netizens, ranging from disgusted to angry. Some had a hard time believing how someone could come up with a concept of ice cream like this. Even Tahira Kashyap Khurrana expressed her surprise over the ice-cream.
Yikes!— Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) June 24, 2020
Never gonna try even out of curiosity!!! pic.twitter.com/7lsn07jiiW— Sriram Sahu 🇮🇳 (Shree) (@SriramSahu1996) June 24, 2020
An individual even tagged comedian Vir Das to ask his thoughts about Chyawanprash ice-cream after Das spoke about Chyawanprash on his Netflix special.
@thevirdas thoughts ???— Ankit Desai (@ankitrajdesai) June 24, 2020
Apparently, it turns out the news is not a hoax and a Kerala based company ‘Dairy Day’ has indeed come up with this special ice-cream along with a haldi flavour one as well. Here’s a glimpse of the ice-creams from their Facebook Page.
Would you try out this ice-cream?