e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / If chocolate Maggi has given you nightmares, wait till you see this Chyawanprash ice-cream

If chocolate Maggi has given you nightmares, wait till you see this Chyawanprash ice-cream

Said to be filled with immunity boosters, this hat-ke ice-cream flavour has prompted a lot of reactions online.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:32 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Chyawanprash ice cream.
The image shows Chyawanprash ice cream.(Facebook/@DairyDayPlus)
         

Chocolate Maggi and Oreo bhajiya are history now since there is a new fusion food that has grabbed netizens’ attention. The new member of this quirky fusion food club is Chyawanprash ice-cream. Said to be filled with immunity boosters, this hat-ke ice-cream flavour has prompted a lot of reactions online.

Twitter user Sucharita Tyagi was among those who tweeted about this ice cream. “The end is nigh. Also, eww” she posted. The tweet came with a picture that announces the launch of this rather peculiar flavor of ice-cream.

Take a look:

The tweet has garnered tons of reactions from netizens, ranging from disgusted to angry. Some had a hard time believing how someone could come up with a concept of ice cream like this. Even Tahira Kashyap Khurrana expressed her surprise over the ice-cream.

Here’s how others reacted:

An individual even tagged comedian Vir Das to ask his thoughts about Chyawanprash ice-cream after Das spoke about Chyawanprash on his Netflix special.

Apparently, it turns out the news is not a hoax and a Kerala based company ‘Dairy Day’ has indeed come up with this special ice-cream along with a haldi flavour one as well. Here’s a glimpse of the ice-creams from their Facebook Page.

Would you try out this ice-cream?

tags
top news
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
8 lakh man-days of employment for migrants over 125 days, says railways
8 lakh man-days of employment for migrants over 125 days, says railways
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Centre extends time limits for tax compliances
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Centre extends time limits for tax compliances
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In