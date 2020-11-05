Kamala Harris says ‘You could be president’ to great niece, heartwarming video goes viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 18:08 IST

Kamala Harris made history by being the first Asian-American to be selected as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Though the US election 2020 counting is still underway and only the final results will tell if she or Mike Pence will be the next vice president, Harris is already inspiring the next generation to work towards achieving their dreams. That is what this heartwarming video featuring Harris and her great niece shows.

Shared by Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, the video has now won people over. It shows Harris’ great niece sitting on her lap. The vice presidential nominee is heard saying to the little one, “You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35.”

The moment is so adorable and motivating, that it may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Meena Harris, while replying to her own post, further shared a cute update about her daughter’s dreams. “For context my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut,” she wrote.

The video, since being shared, grabbed people’s attention and has amassed more than 3.3 lakh views till now. Additionally, it has also gathered tons of comments from people. From praising Harris to calling the video cute, the comments were varied. A few also wrote how they dig the whole fact that the little one wants to be an astronaut-president.

Here’s how others reacted:

Did she say she wanted to be an astronaut president?



Ooooh my heart!! <3 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 5, 2020

I’m telling my grandaughter Etta....you can be president!!! pic.twitter.com/c49e8Itrqj — Kimberly (@Kimbus63) November 5, 2020

This individual shared a video of a supporter of Kamala Harris – and probably the cutest one ever.

Showed this to my three year old and she said "that’s me!" Here she is hyped the other night. Go Kamala! pic.twitter.com/kDfGFc6EVb — Livin' La Vida en Limbo (@momwheresmysock) November 5, 2020

Take a look at some other tweets:

My daughter is feeling inspired today! 💗 pic.twitter.com/iU78rUHQ93 — Colleen Kenny (@colleenkenny) November 5, 2020

Its totally the AstroNaut PresiDent for me! 💕 🚀 — Taylor Richardson (@astrostarbright) November 5, 2020

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Kamala Harris shares ‘three signs you grew up Indian-American’. Watch