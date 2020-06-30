e-paper
Langurs give each other a huge hug, impressed Virender Sehwag posts video

“What a hug,” wrote Virender Sehwag while sharing the video.

Jun 30, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
You may have heard the phrase ‘monkey see monkey do’. This video of two langurs will instantly remind you of that saying. A video shared by former cricketer Virender Sehwag shows the moment two langurs embrace one another in a tight hug. The clip has surprised and impressed many on Twitter.

Just 12 seconds long, the clip shows a langur walking up to another sitting next to some people and embracing it in a hug. They break the embrace after a few seconds, only to hug each other again.

“What a hug,” wrote Virender Sehwag while sharing the clip which has collected over 30,000 likes within just a few hours.

The video has left many in awe and tweeple haven’t held back while sharing their reactions to the hug.

“So sweet,” shared an individual. “A beautiful clip to portray that animals also have emotional attachment and bonding. Lovely,” wrote another. “They must be seeing each other after long time due to lockdown,” joked a third.

Earlier in June, a video of a group of farmers rescuing a baby langur put a smile on people’s face. The clip not only showed the animal’s rescue but also captured the moment it was reunited with its mother.

