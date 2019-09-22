Little girl gets a ‘kiss’ on forehead from her pet ... python. Video is fascinatingly scary

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:07 IST

Adorable or cute are the words often used to describe the videos of kids playing with their pets. However, a recent video of a girl playing with her pet has sparked different kinds of emotions among people – and they’re of fascination and horror.

The video, shared by a Twitter user, shows the little girl playing with her pet python. The clip shows the snake landing its face on the girl’s forehead – which many are now calling a “kiss.” Eventually, the reptile slithers across the kid’s body and finally she even hugs it. What intrigued tweeple is that in the entire video the kid is seen grinning from ear to ear.

Shared on September 12, the video has gathered more than 11 millions views – and still counting. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 29,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.

From scared to amazed, people dropped all sorts of comments on the video. Some even used gifs and memes to express their reactions.

“A snake is a snake. If I to come visit you and I find it in your house I kill it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Did it just kiss the girl’s face?” commented another. “A snake is a snake! I don’t play like that!,” tweeted a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Not even if you paid me to watch it for 1 minute, idc!!! No.. noooo.. pic.twitter.com/p3ltOrj525 — 💎 Champagne Mami 👑 (@AubreyNhla) September 13, 2019

It's called tasting dinner — chenthehen (@CMuchapirei) September 12, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 exactly yet it's a cute pet pic.twitter.com/WANgLZy6vq — 👑MaNxamalala😋🌺🇿🇦 (@kettyZuma) September 12, 2019

I almost peered from jus watching esp wen it went for the face😢 pic.twitter.com/yGWRa3ENOu — Shumba_yeBlack🦁 (@BreeNgaa7) September 12, 2019

I rather stay with my puppies pic.twitter.com/qzi3BTdG9n — Bee🐝🐝 (@beautymoyo211g1) September 13, 2019

If you can’t beat em...join em pic.twitter.com/K0MtHi8T0C — Oralia (@orcalov) September 13, 2019

What do you think of the video of the kid playing with her pet?

Also Read | Pythons slither over kid watching cartoon. Video is uncomfortable to watch

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 10:56 IST