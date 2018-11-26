MS Dhoni, Ziva exchange greetings in Tamil and Bhojpuri. Instagram hearts video

MS Dhoni has been spending quality time with his family and his latest Instagram posts show just what a great time he and his daughter Ziva are having. Dhoni’s most recent post is winning a lot of love on the photo sharing app. It shows the father-daughter duo exchanging greetings with each other in two different languages and the short clip has struck a chord with many.

“Greetings in two language,” Dhoni has captioned the video. The clip shows the two talking in Tamil and Bhojpuri. Watch them in action below:

Greetings in two language A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Nov 24, 2018 at 6:08am PST

Isn’t that just adorable? Since being shared on November 24, the video has collected over 40 lakh views and more than 14 lakh ‘likes’.

“Undoubtedly the cutest thing,” says one Instagram user. “Cuteness overloaded,” says another.

Days earlier, Dhoni shared another video of him and Ziva. This time the two aren’t seen talking but the clip shows Ziva feeding her daddy some carrot. The video has delightfully been captioned: “Ziva’s bugs bunny”. Take a look:

Ziva’s bugs bunny @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Nov 23, 2018 at 2:32am PST

This video too has collected quite a few reactions. While the clip has received over 46 lakh views and more than 14 lakh ‘likes’.

“Lovely moment,” says one Instagram user. “Adorable,” says another.

