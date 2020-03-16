New TikTok trend is helping teens during uncomfortable cab situations. Read

it-s-viral

After facing flak for dangerous trends like Skullbreaker challenge, TikTokers dished out a fun trend like ‘flip the switch’ challenge. Now they are back with a trend that is not only useful but helpful to all the people who feel uncomfortable while travelling alone in a cab. The new TikTok trend showcases a person carrying out a fake conversion with a friend, parent or any known person which can be used by anyone while travelling in a cab.

The thread of TikTok videos posted by a Twitter user starts with the clip of a woman initiating a fake conversation. She talks like she is speaking to someone over the phone.

“Teens on TikTok are making fake conversation videos that people can play if they’re feeling unsafe in an Uber,” reads the caption.

Teens on Tiktok are making fake conversation videos that people can play if they’re feeling unsafe in an Uber pic.twitter.com/OCbQOmrjet — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020

Many times, a person encounters a situation where he or she feels uncomfortable during the journey to their destination and this TikTok trend helps the person to show that they are simply talking over the phone or video-calling and is in touch with somebody. This trend is being lauded by netizens since it has already become a huge hit among teenagers.

Posted on March 14, the video has garnered over 4.8 million views and more than 4.1 lakh likes. The Twitter user also posted some other videos and audio clips that can be used during an uncomfortable situation while travelling in a cab.

Can we already declare this as the best TikTok trend till date?