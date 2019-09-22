Officials rescue crocodile from Naya Ganj area in Uttar Pradesh. See pics

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:08 IST

Police on Saturday said a crocodile was rescued from a residential area in Naya Ganj district of Uttar Pradesh. The rescue operation took place on September 20.

Images of the reptile were shared on Twitter by news agency ANI:

Shahjahanpur: A crocodile was caught in a residential area in Naya Ganj yesterday. The reptile was handed over to forest department officials who later released it into a river. pic.twitter.com/RlIcRK9HGw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2019

Here’s how people reacted to the news:

Inspector, Yavendra Singh told ANI, “As we received the information about a crocodile in a residential area, a team of police immediately reached the spot. We were able to rescue the crocodile and later we gave it to the forest officials The forest officials have released the reptile into the river.”

In the month of August, similar incidents had occurred in Karnataka and Gujarat. From both the states, crocodiles were rescued in separate evenets.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 11:03 IST