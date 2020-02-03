e-paper
Panther enters City Palace in Udaipur, causes panic

Forest officials have put a cage near crystal gallery in which a goat has been put inside to lure him.

Feb 03, 2020 19:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jaipur
he forest officials tried to tranquilise the panther but failed (representational image).
he forest officials tried to tranquilise the panther but failed (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

Panther panic gripped City Palace in Udaipur on Monday after it was reported inside the palace since Sunday night thereby bringing a complete halt on tourists movement inside the palace.

According to Rajkumar Singh, CCF, Wildlife, “The panther entered the palace during late night hours of Sunday and went inside a gallery. A security officer saw the glimpse of the panther and immediately shut the door of the gallery to ensure it doesn’t come out.”

Forest officials were called immediately and they have been camping inside the palace since Sunday night, however, the panther is yet to be caught, he added. Meanwhile, the tourist movement has been stopped in the palace, confirmed officials.

The forest officials tried to tranquilise the panther but failed in all its efforts as panther was located at a far off distance.

Now, forest officials have put a cage near crystal gallery in which a goat has been put inside to lure him. All their eyes were set on panther movement till the time of filing of report.

It needs to be furnished here that panther entered Jaipur a few days back pressing panic buttons in the city. in this case, panther was seen in the plush location in Narayan Niwas Palace and SMS school.

