Pet dog turns on microwave, starts house fire

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 11:48 IST

In an incident – that is equal parts weird and scary – a dog ended up starting a house fire. This unusual incident took place in Stanford-le-Hope – a town in England.

The husky-type animal was home alone when this incident took place, reports the BBC. The microwave was kept on the worktop in the kitchen and the dog somehow managed to turn it on. A packet of bread roll was kept inside the oven and it started burning causing a small fire inside the house.

via GIPHY

Though the dog’s humans were not home at that point, they were alerted by a fire app installed inside. Immediately, they got in touch with the fire department who rushed to the site.

The fire app also provided live feeds from a camera set inside the house and it helped the firefighters to control the situation quickly – which otherwise could have turned into something far more serious.

The firefighters found the kitchen filled with smoke and they stopped the flames from spreading to the rest of the house. They also rescued the dog. Thankfully, the four-legged creature was not hurt.

Geoff Wheal, the watch manager at the fire station, expressed his surprise and added that it’s a “very strange incident”. “It demonstrates that microwaves shouldn’t be used to store food when they aren’t in use,” he added.

He also dished out a general warning for people and asked them to always keep their microwaves uncluttered. Further adding, “animals or children can turn them on more easily” than people realize.