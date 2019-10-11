Physicist Michel Mayor’s reaction to Nobel Prize win is ‘priceless’

it-s-viral

Physicist Michel Mayor along with fellow scientists James Peebles and Didier Queloz received the 2019 Nobel Prize on Tuesday. They received the award for their groundbreaking work in astronomy that further helped in expanding the understanding of the universe.

The award-giving committee also tweeted about the contribution of the scientists and gave a brief description about their works. Expectedly, people started pouring in congratulatory messages for the Nobel laureates. Amidst this, the committee also posted an image of Michel Mayor and it became the talk of Twitter town.

The image, shared on October 8, captures Mayor’s reaction when he heard about the news that he has won a Nobel Prize for his work in the field of physics.

“New laureate Michel Mayor was on a lecture tour in Spain when he heard the news about his #NobelPrize in Physics. Here Mayor is in the cafeteria of San Sebastian airport, looking at all the messages flooding in!” the post reads.

New laureate Michel Mayor was on a lecture tour in Spain when he heard the news about his #NobelPrize in Physics.



Here Mayor is in the cafeteria of San Sebastian airport, looking at all the messages flooding in! pic.twitter.com/NCYcgZYUXx — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2019

Since being shared, the image has collected all sorts of comments from people. While some congratulated Mayor, there were many who commented on his reaction. A few also tweeted that they love the image.

Here’s how others reacted:

The finest expression of satisfaction at the recognition , that is involuntary n natural .

Salutes to the dedication for humanity

What do you think about Nobel laureate Michel Mayor’s reaction?

