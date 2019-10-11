e-paper
Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Physicist Michel Mayor’s reaction to Nobel Prize win is ‘priceless’

The Nobel committee posted an image of Physicist Michel Mayor on October 8 and it became the talk of Twitter town.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Michel Mayor won a Nobel Prize for his work in the field of physics.
Michel Mayor won a Nobel Prize for his work in the field of physics. (Twitter/@NobelPrize)
         

Physicist Michel Mayor along with fellow scientists James Peebles and Didier Queloz received the 2019 Nobel Prize on Tuesday. They received the award for their groundbreaking work in astronomy that further helped in expanding the understanding of the universe.

The award-giving committee also tweeted about the contribution of the scientists and gave a brief description about their works. Expectedly, people started pouring in congratulatory messages for the Nobel laureates. Amidst this, the committee also posted an image of Michel Mayor and it became the talk of Twitter town.

The image, shared on October 8, captures Mayor’s reaction when he heard about the news that he has won a Nobel Prize for his work in the field of physics.

“New laureate Michel Mayor was on a lecture tour in Spain when he heard the news about his #NobelPrize in Physics. Here Mayor is in the cafeteria of San Sebastian airport, looking at all the messages flooding in!” the post reads.

Since being shared, the image has collected all sorts of comments from people. While some congratulated Mayor, there were many who commented on his reaction. A few also tweeted that they love the image.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think about Nobel laureate Michel Mayor’s reaction?

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:39 IST

