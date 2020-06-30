Professor cooks ancient Mesopotamian dishes using recipes written on a tablet. Would you try them?

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:05 IST

There are a lot of things one wonders about ancient civilizations. One of the most important of the civilizations was the Mesopotamian settlement tucked in between the rivers Tigris and Euphrates located in modern day Iraq and some parts of Kuwait, Iran, Turkey, and Syria. The ways of life of this long-lost human settlement was vastly different from the modern era. Now, netizens are lucky to have a small glimpse of that ancient Mesopotamian cuisine thanks to Cambridge University professor Bill Sutherland.

Posted on Twitter, Sutherland shared a Twitter thread about six dishes he made from scratch using the recipes from a tablet from ancient Mesopotamia which dates back to 1750 BCE. Sutherland shared images of all the prepared dishes along with their recipes. Also, he detailed how each dish taste. If you’re a history buff and a foodie, chances are this is a content which will make you very happy.

The thread starts with two pictures. One of them shows the recipe tablet and the other picture shows the complete set of prepared dishes.

“I blame lockdown but for some reason decided to cook Babylonian meal from the recipe tablet on the right; at 1750 BCE are the oldest recipes existing. Seemed to go down OK ‘Best Mesopotamian meal I have eaten’”, reads the caption.

The thread goes on to describe ancient recipes like lamb stew, Tuh’u (a beet dish), sourdough bread and Elamite Broth.

Posted on June 28, the post has garnered over 51,000 likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some were surprised and eager to make the same recipes, others were in awe. Many joked about the fact that one of the main ingredients used in Mesopotamian cuisine was fat.

Mesopotamian cuisine: you add fat. — Pato Javier (@PatoJavier) June 28, 2020

Delightful! I had an amazing meal In Gaziantep a couple of years ago based on the oldest Turkish recipes on record and I see some overlap here (let’s just say there was a lot of sheep’s fat). — Melinda Joe (@MelindaJoe) June 29, 2020

Fascinating stuff! Thanks! — Benedict Cumberbatch’s Hair (@zago_vasna) June 29, 2020

Would you like to taste these ancient Mesopotamian dishes?