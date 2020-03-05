Railways’ tweet on woman coolies sparks debate. Shashi Tharoor weighs in

it-s-viral

A tweet by the Ministry of Railways has sparked a heated debate on the micro-blogging site. The tweet, posted ahead of International Women’s Day, pays tribute to women porters working across different railway stations in India.

“Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none!! We salute them,” says the tweet shared on March 4. The post has since come under fire from many - while some are saying the tweet does not promote women empowerment or dignity of labour, there are others suggesting stations should be more user-friendly so passengers can carry their luggage themselves. There are also those who have called the women inspiring for taking on the job.

Here’s the tweet by Ministry of Railways that has prompted a debate on Twitter:

Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none !!



We salute them !! pic.twitter.com/UDoGATVwUZ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 4, 2020

The tweet, since being shared has collected thousands of reactions from people. Among them is Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who posted a strongly worded tweet calling the post ‘a disgrace’.

This is a disgrace. But instead of being ashamed of this primitive practice, our @RailMinIndia is proudly boasting of this exploitation of poor women to carry heavy head loads?! https://t.co/qPvqjBfarw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 4, 2020

Several others have also posted comments - many expressing their displeasure about it and some appreciating the women and calling them inspiring.

Poverty porn is not empowerment.

Do explore why the need for manual labour despite all 'scientific & technological' advances. — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) March 4, 2020

You are promoting occupational health hazards and glorifying it on helpless hard working women of this country. — Arjun (@comradarjun) March 4, 2020

If this is called women empowerment then you guys should be ashamed that daughters, sisters and mothers of India has to do this to fill their stomach. Ask your senior officials to employ their mothers, sisters and daughters to do this work. https://t.co/97K8C1M3dp — bilal motorwala (@bilal_motorwala) March 4, 2020

What the hell. Still humans are used for carrying luggages in Indian Railways? This is not a thing to be proud of. — 𝘿𝙆 | 𑀢𑀺𑀓𑀼 (@Its_DineshKumar) March 4, 2020

Heavy weight lifting, boxing mein medal laaye to sar par bitha lete hain. Kehte hain aurton ko aur sports khilao.



Ye aurtein mehnat karke paise kama rahi hain to comments mein kuch gyaani railways ko gaaliyaan de rahe hain.



Well done Railways! This is Equality! — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 4, 2020

Men have been working in such harsh conditions for eons. These women are earning a dignified income. Why shouldn't they be celebrated? — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 4, 2020

More power to Our dear Indian women. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Varun Bahl🇮🇳 (@bahl65) March 4, 2020

What do you have to say about the tweet?