Railways' tweet on woman coolies sparks debate. Shashi Tharoor weighs in

Railways’ tweet on woman coolies sparks debate. Shashi Tharoor weighs in

The Ministry of Railways had posted a tribute to women porters working across different railway stations in India.

“Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none!! We salute them,” says the tweet shared on March 4.
“Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none!! We salute them,” says the tweet shared on March 4.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
         

A tweet by the Ministry of Railways has sparked a heated debate on the micro-blogging site. The tweet, posted ahead of International Women’s Day, pays tribute to women porters working across different railway stations in India.

“Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none!! We salute them,” says the tweet shared on March 4. The post has since come under fire from many - while some are saying the tweet does not promote women empowerment or dignity of labour, there are others suggesting stations should be more user-friendly so passengers can carry their luggage themselves. There are also those who have called the women inspiring for taking on the job.

Here’s the tweet by Ministry of Railways that has prompted a debate on Twitter:

The tweet, since being shared has collected thousands of reactions from people. Among them is Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who posted a strongly worded tweet calling the post ‘a disgrace’.

Several others have also posted comments - many expressing their displeasure about it and some appreciating the women and calling them inspiring.

What do you have to say about the tweet?

