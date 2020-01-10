This Mumbai woman is winning thousands of hearts with her inspiring’ story

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:47 IST

Some stories serve as shining examples of hope and inspiration. The story of Manashree Soman is the perfect example. Shared on the Humans of Bombay Facebook and Instagram pages, a post about Soman and her journey is winning thousands of hearts.

“When I was born, the doctor told my parents that there was a chance I would never walk or talk in addition to being visually impaired -- little did he know that I was going to turn out to be a complete chatterbox!” Soman says in the post.

“When I first applied to school, they rejected me because they thought that I’d take all the attention and that ‘I would spoil the other normal children’! But that’s where they were wrong -- I was normal! I went to another regular school and blossomed,” she adds.

Throughout school, Soman made sure she got all the experiences that any child is supposed to have like participating in a fancy dress competitions and even winning a prize for singing. Soman’s teachers and friends also supported her in every aspect.

“In the 7th standard, I won the Bal Shree President’s Award. I wasn’t at school when they announced it, but apparently, my classmates jumped up and down on the benches!” she says. “I received my award from Dr. Abdul Kalam at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and performed a song for him!” she adds.

She goes on to explain that her family has been extremely supportive and has stood by her side right from school to college and her job. Soman has been working at a bank as a clerk.

And while she faces many challenges, she doesn’t allow it to bring her down. We’ll let you read the entire post to know what helps her to keep going and her wonderful message to everyone.

Shared on January 9, the post has garnered more than 63,000 likes on Instagram and nearly a 1,000 shares on Facebook. People have posted some heartwarming messages for Soman and many have described her “inspiring”.

“Amazing. She’s a queen!” says an Instragram user. “There’s no limit to what a woman can achieve,” says another.

“Young lady, nothing, absolutely nothing can bring you down. Strength of the human spirit can do wonders. Lots of love to you,” writes a Facebook user. “Speechless and you are an inspiration to all of us. May God bless you,” comments another.