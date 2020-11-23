This winter-themed jelly may be too pretty to eat. Check it out to see if you agree

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 00:31 IST

Would you say that you have a sweet tooth? Do you often find yourself saying stuff like, “There is always room for dessert”? Well, if so, then here is a video which may tickle your fancy. The recording, which shows the making of a gelatin art dessert, will not only make your mouth-water but will also probably leave you awestruck.

This clip was initially shared on YouTube in 2019, but has captured the attention of netizens’ once again after being posted on Reddit on November 21.

The video shows an individual inserting creamy shapes into fruit-flavoured jelly. Check out the fantastic artwork here, and be sure to watch until the very end to see how this great dish turns out:

Now wasn’t that the most beautiful slice of sweet plum jelly you’ve ever seen? If you thought so, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’, this post received a lot of appreciation from netizens. The share currently has over 56,500 upvotes and nearly 550 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “Wow”.

Another individual wrote, “I’ll be real, I did not appreciate seeing it get sliced up at the end there”. We guess this individual does think this jelly is too pretty to eat. “This is so beautiful!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Were you left feeling oddly satisfied after watching it too?

