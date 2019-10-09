Tiny cub gives lion a huge fright. Video is delightful

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:29 IST

A tiny cub is learning the art of stalking a little too well it seems. A video posted on social media shows the cub surprising its mamma and giving her a huge fright. The short clip makes for a delightful watch.

The video has been shared by Edinburgh Zoo on Facebook and Twitter. “Trying to relax when you have little ones,” says the caption posted with the video.

All of 17-seconds-long, the video shows the mother lion sitting comfortably in an enclosure while her cubs roam around the space. Suddenly, one cub begins to walk up to her. And while her attention seems fixed on the cub in front of her, another one of her cubs inches towards her from behind. The cub stealthily walks up to her and suddenly pounces on her as if saying “boo!”

It’s clear from the video the lion is quite shocked at the cub’s little attack and doesn’t take it well. Watch the entire moment below:

The wonderful video has collected quite a few reactions on both Facebook and Twitter.

“A great video! Thanks for making us laugh!” says a Twitter user. “Practising that stalking behaviour,” says another. “Just wait till they start annoying their dad. That’s always a giggle,” says a Facebook user. “I know what you mean but you still love them,” says another referring to the caption.

Stalking lesson ✔️ 🥰 — Elizabeth Robertson (@Calamity0Jane) October 7, 2019

...it reminds me....🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/1NfSsRKQJX — 𝕄𝕖 𝕧𝕠𝕪 𝕒 𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕡𝕒𝕥𝕠𝕤 (@Mevoyaverpatos) October 7, 2019

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:29 IST