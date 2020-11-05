e-paper
Cop in Hyderabad runs through heavy traffic to clear way for ambulance. Watch

“HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance…Well done…HTP in the service of citizens,” Additional Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) Anil Kumar tweeted while sharing the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the traffic cop running in front of the ambulance.
The image shows the traffic cop running in front of the ambulance. (Twitter/@AddlCPTrHyd)
         

Stepping beyond his call of duty, a traffic police from Hyderabad did something that has tugged at the heartstrings of many. A video, tweeted by Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar, shows the cop running ahead of an ambulance to clear traffic from its path.

“HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance…Well done…HTP in the service of citizens,” Kumar wrote while sharing the clip.

A little over a minute long, the video shows officer Babji running through heavy traffic making sure that nothing blocks the way of the ambulance following him.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 8,000 views. People couldn’t stop applauding the cop for his efforts. In fact, a tweet shared on official Twitter account of Hyderabad City Police shows Police Commissioner of Hyderabad, Sri Anjani Kumar, honouring him with a memento.

“Sri Anjani Kumar IPS @CPHydCity appreciated and honoured with a momento to Sri.G.Babji, Police Constable Officer of of Abids Traffic Police Station,” the department wrote and shared the clip.

Both the clips received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Great job Sri G.Babji...he deserved this memento, thank you @CPHydCity for immediately honouring him for his great work,” wrote a Twitter user. “A good responsible and kind hearted policeman. Hats off,” commented another. “Everyone should take inspiration from Babji sir, the society will change early,” said a third.

