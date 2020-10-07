Tried and failed to teach your parents online banking? This tweet may feel relatable

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 14:49 IST

Have you ever sat down with your parents to teach them how ‘simple’ online banking is and how it will help reduce the number of times they would need to physically go to their bank? And did you realise mid-lesson that they weren’t really getting it and wouldn’t actually use it? If the answers to the above scenarios are yes and yes, don’t worry you’re not alone. A similar scenario has been detailed in a tweet by Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh and you may feel it’s quite relatable.

In her tweet posted some 18 hours ago, Ghosh detailed what happened when she tried to teach her mother online banking.

“So… tried (my level best and some more) to get the mother set with online banking... after around 15 intense and hair raising (at least for me) minutes, she gets up n walks out of the room announcing that she needs a Ceat Strategic Break,” she tweeted and added the hashtag #TooMuchIPL in her tweet.

She also shared a hilarious GIF to show her reaction to this whole situation. Take a look at her share:

The tweet has collected quite a few reactions. From saying they relate to this situation to some commenting they understand the perspective of parents/elderly when it comes to such things to even posting funny reactions, tweeple shared several response. Here are a few of them:

I'm on her side.

And the fault lies in bad design, it's not our fault. Ask her. — meetasengupta (@Meetasengupta) October 6, 2020

Even if you succeed, a small change in interface or a pop up freaks them out.

Not to blame them, but with online banking money is involved, otherwise this generation is well adapted to fb and Whatsapp. — Neha Bhole (@Neha_Bhole1) October 6, 2020

Imagine the harrowing experience of trying to do this with my Mom (Sr Citizen) in Kol and me in Mum....any guesses who went for a Ceat Break !!! 🤣🤣 — Shunya (@SauravSaxena) October 7, 2020

U shud have resumed after the 2.5 min break :) — sameer garde (@Gardesam9) October 7, 2020

You call that strategic time out — Babur (@dabur_tel) October 7, 2020

What do you think of this tweet?