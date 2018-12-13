Video of jewellery stealing prank in China has everyone laughing. Seen it yet?

“I solemnly swear that I am up to no good” - this line from Harry Potter seems to be the motto of some pranksters in China going viral all over the Internet. Videos circulating online show mischief makers pranking jewellery store assistants into believing they’re stealing expensive items - only, the whole thing is just a clever ruse. Clips of such pranks have many on social media laughing out loud. Seen the prank yet?

The practical joke has tricksters entering jewellery stores, trying on some expensive baubles and then making a dash towards the door as if they’re stealing away the items. As panicked shop assistants chase after them, the pranksters suddenly stop and stare at themselves in a mirror close by pretending like everything’s normal. The reactions of shop assistants make the video a fun watch. Take a look:

This version of the video has collected over 7.8 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 2.9 lakh retweets since being shared about a week ago. The prank has several people posting their reactions.

“Do these shops only hire ex Olympic hurdlers? I’d either be falling on my face or crashing through the glass. These are some graceful jewelry store workers, I’m just saying,” says one Twitter user. “I’m embarrassed by how hard this is making me laugh,” says another. “This is hilarious!” says a third.

According to The Guardian, the hilarious prank is believed to be inspired by a similar stunt performed by Instagrammer Harvinth Skin. A video shows Skin trying on shoes at a store and then running out of the store while a store assistant chases after him. Only Skin runs back inside as if he was simply trying out the shoes.

What do you think about the prank?

