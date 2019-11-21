e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Woman calls for room service, robot appears with coffee. Watch

Taking to Twitter, Anna Fifield shared the video of the robot.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:10 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, the video has collected over one million views.
Till now, the video has collected over one million views. (Twitter/@annafifield)
         

A guest, staying in a hotel in Shanghai, China, was in for a surprise when she ordered coffee pods to be delivered at her room. Turns out, her order was brought by an extremely unusual room service server – a robot.

Taking to Twitter, Washington Post’s Bejing bureau chief Anna Fifield shared the video of the robot and it ended up creating quite a stir among people. There’s a chance it’ll surprise you too.

“I called for more coffee pods in my Shanghai hotel room and this is how they came to me,” Fifield wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared just a day back on November 20, the post has gone viral. It’s clear from over one million views that it has collected till now. Additionally, it has also amassed about 28,000 likes and close to 6,000 retweets.

Comments poured in on this post with people expressing different thoughts. While some were simply surprised, many thought that the hotel could have been more generous with the size of the coffee pods. A few shared their own experiences too. There were some who were reminded of robot apocalypse.

A few inquired that how a robot could ring the bell of a hotel room, to which Fifield tweeted:

How would you react to a robot server?

Also Read | Video of ‘mini cheetah’ robots playing football scares many, amuses some

tags
top news
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
‘Insult to nation’: Cong over Pragya Thakur’s nomination on House defence panel
‘Insult to nation’: Cong over Pragya Thakur’s nomination on House defence panel
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
Mi Band 3i launched in India: New wearable is cheaper than Mi Band 3
Mi Band 3i launched in India: New wearable is cheaper than Mi Band 3
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Princess Diana’s iconic midnight-blue gown from 1985 to be auctioned
Princess Diana’s iconic midnight-blue gown from 1985 to be auctioned
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
trending topics
Kamya PanjabiHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiSSC MTS Marks ReleasedXiaomi Mi Band 3iOTET Result 2019Arjun RampalZoya Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

India News