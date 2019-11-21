Woman calls for room service, robot appears with coffee. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:10 IST

A guest, staying in a hotel in Shanghai, China, was in for a surprise when she ordered coffee pods to be delivered at her room. Turns out, her order was brought by an extremely unusual room service server – a robot.

Taking to Twitter, Washington Post’s Bejing bureau chief Anna Fifield shared the video of the robot and it ended up creating quite a stir among people. There’s a chance it’ll surprise you too.

“I called for more coffee pods in my Shanghai hotel room and this is how they came to me,” Fifield wrote while sharing the video.

I called for more coffee pods in my Shanghai hotel room and this is how they came to me: pic.twitter.com/zqc9OLpXHA — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 20, 2019

Since being shared just a day back on November 20, the post has gone viral. It’s clear from over one million views that it has collected till now. Additionally, it has also amassed about 28,000 likes and close to 6,000 retweets.

Comments poured in on this post with people expressing different thoughts. While some were simply surprised, many thought that the hotel could have been more generous with the size of the coffee pods. A few shared their own experiences too. There were some who were reminded of robot apocalypse.

Only two pods tho?? — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) November 20, 2019

Yup had the same pleasant surprise experience in Beijing last month for my water and the best part was no tips required lol pic.twitter.com/d7hZar3X1o — Richard N. Liu | 劉念祖 | 리처드 리우 | リチャード・N・リュー🇨🇦 (@richardliu18) November 20, 2019

In the future, they will have a robot that stays in a Shanghai hotel room and orders coffee pods. — pfarq (@pfarqeu) November 20, 2019

A few inquired that how a robot could ring the bell of a hotel room, to which Fifield tweeted:

the robot called my room phone and told me (in Chinese and English) that it was waiting outside — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 20, 2019

How would you react to a robot server?

Also Read | Video of ‘mini cheetah’ robots playing football scares many, amuses some