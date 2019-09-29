Woman dresses up as bush, captures sister’s proposal pics. Twitter loves the idea

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:39 IST

A woman decided to capture pictures of her sister getting proposed and this seemingly simple act has sparked a wave of thoughts among tweeple. It’s because, Therese Markel took a disguise to secretly click the images – she dressed up as a bush.

On September 24, Markel took to the micro-blogging site to share the images along with a caption that has now tickled the funny bones of many. She wrote that her sister got engaged over the weekend and to “watch/capture the moment,” she dressed up as a bush. Further asking a question that why their lives are so different despite them being just a year apart.

Sister got engaged this weekend and I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment. We are 1 yr apart.. why are our lives so different rofl pic.twitter.com/cE14RBZ9CL — therese merkel (@theresemerkel) September 23, 2019

The tweet struck a chord with people and it’s clear from over 1.75 lakh likes that it has received till now – and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered about 21,000 retweets.

Several people dropped funny comments on the post. There were some who could relate with Merkel’s plight. Merkel also may have started a trend as many people got inspired by her sneaky way of capturing images.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 12:36 IST