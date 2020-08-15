Zomato’s ‘favourite Indian dish’ Twitter thread may leave you hungry
Many may agree with us when we say that India’s culinary diversity is one of its greatest treasures as it unites people over their common love for food. The same is showcased in a recent Twitter thread by Zomato and chances are that the post will leave you feeling happy and hungry, all at the same time.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, the food aggregator and delivery service provider asked people to share the images of their favourite Indian dishes. “Let’s make the looooooongest thread of diverse flavours,” they added. Take a look at what they tweeted:
Reply with a pic of your favourite Indian dish.— Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 15, 2020
Let's make the looooooongest thread of diverse flavours 🇮🇳
People answered to Zomato’s call and that too in the best way possible. From momo to jowar roti, biryani to jalebi, people shared images of delicious food items. While some shared just the pictures, others did so with creative captions.
Take a look at what people shared:
kaju katli pic.twitter.com/WzUg1TV736— Hrish Thota (@dhempe) August 15, 2020
mor kali pic.twitter.com/0gYBqt8Ezp— hitesh kewalya stan 🌈 (@neeharikaprasad) August 15, 2020
@bangalore hebbala "udupi park inn" mysore masala dosa....yummy...😋😋 pic.twitter.com/3T5poW49Fw— ಸತೀಶ ಶೆಟ್ಟೆ (@Sathish00392459) August 15, 2020
Classic North Karnataka food. Jowar roti, Bhaji, curd, chutney and some salad. pic.twitter.com/r5N974sXN2— Rahul Benakatti (@thegrtindiankid) August 15, 2020
My fav and our origin food Mok Mok, not momos! pic.twitter.com/lW8xwjvZ9a— tan.go1 (@alextan023) August 15, 2020
There were a few who instead of just one food dish, shared images of thalis from different parts of the country:
Goan fish thali♥️ pic.twitter.com/A2fZe2LebX— sushegad_goan (@Kritin3006) August 15, 2020
You can't stop me drooling from this Tamilnadu Veg meals🤤 pic.twitter.com/z8ynTVG9yl— Deepak Gopal (@deepakgopal19) August 15, 2020
What are your thoughts on the thread? Did someone share your favourite Indian dish on the thread?
