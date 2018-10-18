Today in New Delhi, India
Twitter uses Harry, Meghan’s umbrella photos to send a message to Trump

The photos have prompted a game of spot the difference on Twitter

Updated: Oct 18, 2018 19:15 IST
Amrita Kohli
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on an official visit to Australia(AFP)

Is there a correct way to use an umbrella? Well, allow Twitter to tell you there most certainly is. Tweeple are using two strikingly different pictures - one featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and another showing US President Donald Trump and wife Melania - to explain just that. While photos show Meghan holding up an umbrella for Harry, pictures and clips show POTUS not sharing his with Melania. The photos have prompted a game of spot the difference on Twitter and tweeple can’t help share their thoughts on the two couples.

On October 15, Trump and Melania were photographed moments before they headed to Hurricane Michael stricken Florida. What Twitter noticed in the photos and videos circulating online was how Trump kept his umbrella firmly above his head while Melania got wet in the rain.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House. (AFP)

In a stark contrast, pictures that came out only days later, show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not only sharing an umbrella but also show Meghan holding up an umbrella for Harry while he gave a speech in Dubbo, Australia.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Dubbo, Australia (AFP)

The pictures have prompted a comparison on Twitter. Here’s what people are saying:

Do you agree with Twitter?

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 19:11 IST

