Twitter uses Harry, Meghan’s umbrella photos to send a message to Trump

Is there a correct way to use an umbrella? Well, allow Twitter to tell you there most certainly is. Tweeple are using two strikingly different pictures - one featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and another showing US President Donald Trump and wife Melania - to explain just that. While photos show Meghan holding up an umbrella for Harry, pictures and clips show POTUS not sharing his with Melania. The photos have prompted a game of spot the difference on Twitter and tweeple can’t help share their thoughts on the two couples.

On October 15, Trump and Melania were photographed moments before they headed to Hurricane Michael stricken Florida. What Twitter noticed in the photos and videos circulating online was how Trump kept his umbrella firmly above his head while Melania got wet in the rain.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House. (AFP)

In a stark contrast, pictures that came out only days later, show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not only sharing an umbrella but also show Meghan holding up an umbrella for Harry while he gave a speech in Dubbo, Australia.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Dubbo, Australia (AFP)

The pictures have prompted a comparison on Twitter. Here’s what people are saying:

How to use an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/fI9gD5uQaF — Debora Robertson (@lickedspoon) October 17, 2018

Somebody tell #45 that THIS is how you share an umbrella with your wife! #PrinceHarry and the #DutchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/CIsyY7Ls6l — LoVetta Jenkins (@ChattyPassenger) October 17, 2018

Megan & Harry share a brolly, while Melania is left in the rain. Trump holds not just an umbrella but that ugly MAGA hat too... doesn't offer her either... pic.twitter.com/pvWosEVLkz — Helen Ahern (@TweetypieHelen) October 17, 2018

Meghan Markle holding an umbrella over Prince Harry & lovingly watching him as he speaks. Trump, umbrella in hand, darting off to talk to reporters while Melania stands back in the rain. 🇬🇧 > 🇺🇸. Yet again. — Puja (@TweetTheIP) October 17, 2018

Trump uses umbrella to cover himself from the rain while Melania got drenched. If his cares this little for the ones closest to him... pic.twitter.com/VmRQ8SYpxh — R. Saddler - Vote! November 6th (@Politics_PR) October 16, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sharing an umbrella and looking at each other like this is too much for my hormones to handle 😩😍 pic.twitter.com/rai3MuywqU — The Beauty Kingdom (@BeautyKingdomUK) October 17, 2018

Do you agree with Twitter?

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 19:11 IST