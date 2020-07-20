e-paper
Home / Jaipur / 5-year-old girl raped by 3 boys in Rajasthan

5-year-old girl raped by 3 boys in Rajasthan

While the five-year-old girl was playing outside her house at Tanki Mohalla in Nahargarh town on Friday evening, the three minor boys of the neighbourhood promised to give her a ~5 coin and later took turns to rape her in a nearby field, police said.

jaipur Updated: Jul 20, 2020 06:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
         

A five-year-old girl was left bleeding after she was allegedly raped by three boys in a village in Rajasthan’s Baran district, police said on Sunday.

While the five-year-old girl was playing outside her house at Tanki Mohalla in Nahargarh town on Friday evening, the three minor boys of the neighbourhood promised to give her a ~5 coin and later took turns to rape her in a nearby field, SHO at Nahargarh police station, Dalpat Singh said. The family members found the girl missing and began searching for her.

The mother, then, spotted the girl crying and bleeding on Gogacha Road near their home, the policeman said.

Later that night, the mother and the minor daughter reached the police station and lodged a complaint, he further said.

The three accused boys are absconding and a search is on for them, Singh said .

Woman raped in UP, 6 Booked

Six persons were booked after a woman was allegedly raped and forced to undergo abortion in UP’s Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday.

