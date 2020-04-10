65-yr-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, state reports 26 fresh cases

jaipur

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:03 IST

A 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus died here, taking the toll in Rajasthan to eight, an official said on Friday.

The state also reported 26 fresh cases of the deadly virus Friday morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 489.

The official said the woman was undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital for COVID-19 and she breathed her last Thursday evening.

“The woman from Ramganj in Jaipur was admitted to SMS Hospital on Wednesday with complaint of respiratory distress pneumonia and co-morbidity hypertension. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was on a ventilator,” the official said.

This is first death of a coronavirus patient in Ramganj and second in Jaipur.

On Sunday, a man from Ghat Gate in the capital city had died of COVID-19.

The state reported 26 new positive cases in the last 12 hours till 9 am Friday, officials said.

While 12 cases are from Banswara, eight are from Jaisalmer, three from Jaisalmer and one each form Alwar, Bharatpur and Kota, they said. A total of 489 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far and 168 of them are from Jaipur. The maximum number of cases in Jaipur are from Ramganj.